Authorities are investigating a report of an armed person at Hutchinson News.

Reno County dispatchers say it was reported around 6:13 a.m. Thursday at the newspaper located in the 300 block of W 2nd.

So far, police have found nothing.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Hutchinson police and Hutchinson News for more information on the situation. Stay tuned for updates on Eyewitness New This Morning and the KWCH 12 app.