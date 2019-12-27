Report of explosion at Beechcraft in east Wichita

Multiple units are responding to reports of an explosion at the Beechcraft facility in east Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the explosion was reported around 8 a.m. at Beechcraft in the area of 300 north Webb Rd.

Dispatchers are asking everyone to avoid the area. KFDI is reporting Webb is blocked southbound at Central.

No word yet on injuries. A spokesperson for Wesley Medical Center says the hospital is on Mass Casualty Status.

