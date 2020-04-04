Reported sexual assault on Wichita State campus

The Wichita State Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault at an apartment complex on the campus.

The Sunflower reports students were sent an alert Saturday morning about the incident that happened around noon Wednesday.

The newspaper said the victim was exiting their apartment when the suspect, waiting in the hall, held the student at knife-point and forced entry into the victim’s apartment.

WSU Police Chief Rodney Rodney Clark told The Sunflower that the victim waited to report the sexual assault until Saturday morning. He says there is no immediate danger to anyone on campus.

The suspect is described as a man who is approximately 35-years-old, 5'6, and median build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans and gray boxers.

Clark told the newspaper there will be more patrols near The Flats.

