Poll: Republicans choose President Trump over Abraham Lincoln

A new poll out says Republicans would choose President Donald Trump over President Abraham Lincoln.

The Economist/YouGov.com conducted two weeks ago, sampled 1500 adult citizens.

More than half (53%) of Republicans polled said that Donald Trump was a better president than Abraham Lincoln, while 47% preferred Lincoln.

Lincoln beat Trump among all Americans, 75 to 25 percent. Democrats and independents also chose the former over Mr. Trump.

The president has boasted for his popularity over Lincoln in previous interviews.

In July, he told The Sun “You know, a poll just came out that I am the most popular person in the history of the Republican Party – 92 per cent. Beating Lincoln. I beat our Honest Abe.”