Rescue finds 'magical unicorn puppy' with tail growing from forehead

Meet Narwhal, the cutest puppy breaking the internet.

He was found with an extra tail growing out of his forehead. His fosters say it's not connected to anything and "has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!"

A local vet said there is no real reason to remove Narwhal's unicorn tail because it doesn't bother him and never slows him down.

Narwhal is completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for.

He is currently not available for adoption,m but people are able to keep up with his cuteness on the