A new study looks at the high cost of delivering a baby in the US.

Researchers analyzed insurance claims for more than 657,000 women who gave birth between 2008 and 2015.

They found in 2008, the average out-of-pocket cost with insurance was about $3,000. That increased to $4,500 in 2015.

Ninety-eight percent of women were found to be paying some out-of-pocket expenses.

Researchers blame the rise in high deductible insurance plans.