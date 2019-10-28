Neighbors torn over zoning changes at 21st & Oliver

Residents in the Crestview Lakes subdivision have seen quite a few changes over the past few years with the expansion of the 21st and Oliver intersection and the Innovation Campus at Wichita State University.

Now, comes the talk of re-zoning.

The Mike Marks family owns the home located at the northwest corner of 21st and Oliver. Rip Gooch owns the house north of the Marks home. Both support re-zoning the area for limited commercial zoning.

"We have worked to make it a larger plot by bringing two properties together to make it more attractive to a major developer who would need a commercial zoning change before any commercial development could start," said Gooch.

The properties total nearly three acres, but not everyone agrees with the change.

Byron Nielsen has lived in the Crestview Lakes neighborhood for six years. He says he received a zoning application from his neighbor two weeks after he moved in.

"We've been fighting that battle ever since," said Nielsen. "And I think we'd prefer to see commercialism stay across the street."

District I Councilman Brandon Johnson says the city worked with the neighborhood to keep it in tack unless it was to develop they would approve it for general office use.

"He’s always said that he felt that property was better off commercial. It’s hard to live there, it’s a busy corner, it’s loud and when you see the development going on at Wichita State it just doesn’t work for being a home," said Johnson.