Restaurant owners optimistic about business after COVID-19

Stay-at-home orders in Kansas and Sedgwick County meant local restaurants had to close or come up with new ways to sell food.

Although many restaurants are facing a financial crisis, at least in Wichita, many are optimistic about their futures.

“I’ve talked to a few restaurant owners and all of us seem pretty optimistic about making it through the other side," says Jeremy Snyder, owner of Broadway Burgers in Wichita.

Snyder says thankfully, he had some capital to tap into to keep his business afloat during COVID-19 restrictions.

“We didn’t think that we were going to not make it through here. I was in a situation where I could continue to keep going and I knew that we’d be great whenever we came back," Snyder says.

Wichita's Tight Ends Sports Bar and Grill opened just months before the stay-at-home-orders. Co-owner Elysia Rizo says originally, there was a little bit of worry as bills continued coming in the mail.

“We’re ready to go,” says Rizo. “We’re just thinking about the food costs to reopen and the new things that we’ll have to buy and with the smaller staff and the smaller groups of people coming in, it’s really not much of a worry in phase one at least.”

Several restaurant owners around Wichita, including those at Nortons Brewing Company, say closing their doors for good was never an option.

“There’s not a concern because we really don’t have any other choice,” says Dan Norton, owner of Nortons Brewing Company. “If our business fails, me and my family are on the street. We knew that going into this and that is a huge driving force in order to make this place a success that we have no option to fail.”

Restaurants have been taking advantage of the down time by renovating and upgrading facilities, trying to evolve and maintain a certain level of business.

