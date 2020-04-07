Restaurants adapt, provide alternative to going to grocery store

With business taking a hit due to the public not being allowed to dine in, restaurants provide an alternative to going to the grocery store.

Zachary Blue, owner of Buffalo Wings and Rings in Wichita, is now using his access to his food distributors to get groceries people may struggle finding in stores.

"If it was something the community desired and needed as far as two or 10 pounds of beef, something like that, I'm in the unique position to be able to get that from my distributors," Blue says.

He'll put together bundles of all your necessities and sell them in ranging quantities.

"The small tiers will be about two pounds of chicken, two pounds of beef, some bread, some toilet paper, some other staples that are hard to find," Blue says. "A lot of these items are things we don't carry at the restaurant, but I do have access to them through distributors. So if I can bring them in and sell them, that way I think, would benefit both the restaurant and the community."

Many other restaurant owners in Wichita are putting forth similar efforts.

Bryce Kuhn, owner of Twelve Restaurant and Bar, says he's selling chicken beef, salmon, shrimp, certain fresh produce, and more.

"I have had several requests for people that want some bread and we'll definitely accommodate that," he says. "Or, if someone wants some eggs, we'll definitely accommodate that as well because those things are becoming harder for folks to find in grocery stores."

Eyewitness News found more than a dozen Wichita restaurants offering grocery pick-up services.