Restaurants, bars, movie theaters in KC metro closing for 15 days

Governments making up the core of the Kansas City metro announced Monday they are working to close all of the city's bars, restaurants and movie theaters after midnight in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Kansas City station KCTV-5 reports representatives from Kansas City, Mo., Jackson County, Johnson County and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas met Monday to agree on the move, which will last 15 days.

During the closure, restaurants could still offer delivery, pickup and drive-thru services, KCTV-5 reports. The station says the group will revisit the decision on April 1 "to reevaluate conditions in the KC metro.

The four governments taking action also agreed to ban public gatherings of more than 10 people, effective Monday. Exceptions include governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, private business operations, religious and faith-based activities, weddings and funerals, KCTV-5 reports.