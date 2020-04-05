Restaurants re-market themselves for more carry-out business

With the stay-at-home order forcing restaurants to close their dining areas, they’ve resorted to carry-out and delivery in order to continue sales.

Some businesses are finding new ways to grab customer attention.

Sarah Bryant, general manager at Oak & Pie said, “It’s hard to find a new normal. But we know this is going to be our lives for a minute so we’re just trying to adapt to it.”

Bryant said being locally owned, they took a big hit closing their dining room and even had to let some workers go.

“We’ve just been playing it hour to hour at this point, day to day," said Bryant. "We’ve been trying to figure out things that work, things that don’t work.”

“Most of our economy, when I say most, it’s three fourths of our economy is driven by consumption,” said Jeremy Hill, director of the WSU Center for Economic Development and Business Research.

Hill said the Wichita service industry may not be hit as hard as other similar-sized cities because it doesn’t rely as heavily on tourist income.

Normally on a weekend night, this restaurant would be packed with people eating on the patio or in the dining area. But due to some new marketing deals by Oak & Pie, they’re now seeing a packed parking lot for carry out orders.

“The real way our economy is going to grow is really for those businesses to be innovative today,” said Hill.

“Right now we’re doing our local heroes, every day we’re giving 50% off. Starting tomorrow we’re launching our little kid boxes where you make them at home," said Bryant. "Let’s just make some lemonade out of the lemons that we have.”

Bryant is now happy to say they've hired their entire staff back.