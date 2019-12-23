Retailers extend Christmas Eve Eve hours for last-minute shoppers

Shoppers are running out of time to get everything finished before Christmas.

We caught up with some local businesses helping shoppers cross items off their list with one day left to go.

Bob Boewe owns the Spice Merchant. He says after 40 years in business, he knows Christmas shopping can get hectic.

"We've seen it all, people knocking on your door after you've locked up, oh, I just need that one more thing," he sai.d

Shoppers like Laura McFarren say there's just not enough time to get it all done.

"I'm also a teacher, so I was working until last week, so now finally here I am, days off, I can put it all together," she said.

Others, like Christy McClelland, say these busy times work best for making memories.

"Just a day for family, kind of spending the day together as family, we're going to go lunch and try not to get too stressed over the holidays and just enjoy the moment," McClelland said.

Some retailers have extended their hours for last-minute shoppers. If you're one of the many people who still need to finish up your holiday shopping, you'll want to take advantage of the later closings because stores will likely close early (around 6 p.m.) on Christmas Eve.

• Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. to midnight

• Barnes & Noble: Most locations open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Burlington: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

• Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Costco: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Dick's Sporting Goods: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Dillard's: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• DSW: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Five Below: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• GameStop: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Gordman's: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Guitar Center: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Half Price Books: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to midnight

•Joann Stores: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Kirkland's: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Kohl’s: Most stores open 24 hours a day through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

• Lowe's:6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Menards: 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Michaels: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Office Depot and OfficeMax: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Old Navy: 8 a.m. to midnight

• Petco: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• PetSmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Ross: 8 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

• Sam's Club: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

• Shoe Carnival: 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

• Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Target: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. or midnight.

• T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Ulta: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Walmart: Regular hours.

• World Market: Extended hours, varies.

