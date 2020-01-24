Retired Ark City police dog dies at 11

Lee, a retired K-9 officer for the Ark City Police Department died Thursday at the age of 11.

Lee retired Aug. 21, 2018, capping eight years of service for the city. He spent his final 16 months in retirement.

The Belgian Malinois was born in October 2008 in the Netherlands and traiend to detect illegal drugs. In Feb 2010, an Ark City police sergeant and former Chief Sean Wallace traveled to San Antonio to select a dog for the department's new K-9 program. They came home with Lee.

Lee's first handler was ACPD Sgt. Eric Mata who worked with him until 2015. Together, Lee and Mata attended a 10-week K-9 school conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol. Here they learned tracking and drug detection skills.

In addition to drug detection responsibilities. Ark City police say Lee became an integral part of the DARE program and many of the department's community outreach efforts.

The Ark City community loved Lee who became family to ACPD Master Police Officer Jeremy Samson who adopted the four-legged crime fighter after the dog's retirement.

"Heaven gained a guardian K-9 today, Officer Samson said Thursday. "...I am so thankful and blessed to (have) become a part of (his) life."

