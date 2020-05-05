Retired Kansas farmer who sent N95 mask to New York receives bachelor's degree from K-State

A retired Kansas farmer who sent a letter to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo along with an N95 mask to give to a nurse or doctor in New York is getting more special recognition.

On Tuesday, he received his bachelor's degree from Kansas State University.

A photo of Dennis Ruhnke, of Troy, Kan., Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas State University President Richard Myers was posted on the governor's Facebook page along with this touching story.

"In 1971, Dennis was two credits away from earning his degree in agriculture when his father passed away. He chose to leave school to take care of his mother and the family farm. Dennis’ kindness and lifelong career in agriculture make him more than qualified to receive a degree," read the governor's post.

President Myers and Gov. Kelly were on hand Tuesday to confer that degree upon Ruhnke.