Return to normal February weather

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Monday was marvelous, but its back to reality today. However, wake-up temperatures in the lower 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s are near normal for mid-February.

Gray skies during the morning hours will eventually clear this afternoon, but it will be a brief look at blue skies as clouds return tonight and tomorrow. Also returning to the state will be a chance of snow as a weather maker moves through.

The best bet for snowfall will be across western Kansas Wednesday afternoon followed by central and eastern Kansas tomorrow night into Thursday morning. This does not look like a major event, but a few inches of accumulation are possible, especially west of Wichita.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cooler with decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20. High: 48.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; chance of snow late. Wind: E 10-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Occasional light snow. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 25.

Thu: High: 34. Low: 18. Chance of snow in the morning.

Fri: High: 44. Low: 34. Mostly sunny; not as cold.

Sat: High: 49. Low: 40. Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers possible.

Sun: High: 49. Low: 37. Cloudy with a chance of rain.

Mon: High: 54. Low: 33. Gradual clearing.