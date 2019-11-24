Riley County PD reunites girl with stuffed animal

Riley Co. Police issued a special alert Wednesday - with a heart warming ending.

Someone found a stuffed animal left behind at the S. Manhattan Ave. Railroad crossing, where a large crowd gathered to watch the Union Pacific "Big Boy" steam locomotive visit.

RCPD tweeted a photo of the toy, stating, "This little guy lost his family. We tried asking him his name, but he seems too scared to answer. We are calling him Herbert."

They went on to describe Herbert as a "young giraffe-reindeer mix weighing around 1 pound & is 1 foot tall," and issued an attempt to locate for his owner.

Social media came through! Five hours later, RCPD tweeted an update, "REUNITED!"

RCPD learned the giraffe's name is 'Baa Baa' - and it's a her! They included a photo of Baa Baa reunited with her best friend.

