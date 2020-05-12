Riley County reports first coronavirus-related death

The Riley County Health Department reported its first coronavirus-related death on Tuesday.

The health department identified the patient as a man in his 30s from Manhattan. The man was tested for COVID-19 in late April after seeking medical care for an underlying health condition.

He was admitted and remained at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan until he was transferred to a hospital in Wichita last week.

The man was not a known contact of another positive patient and did not travel outside the county, meaning he most likely contracted the virus through community spread in Riley County.

“My heart goes out to the patient’s family and friends and I extend my deepest condolences to them,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “This tragedy affects all of Riley County, and we will only get through it by working together and supporting each other.”

Riley County has no new positive cases since yesterday and the total remains at 58. There are 11 active cases, with 46 recovered, and 1 fatality.