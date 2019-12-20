'Ripple effect' of halted 737 Max a concern with local suppliers

An announcement Friday from Wichita's largest employer will likely have a ripple effect, at least locally, aviation industry insiders say.

Spirit AeroSystems announced this week that it is suspending the production of the 737 Max in Wichita beginning January 1.

In an email to employees, CEO Tom Gentile said Boeing sent Spirit a letter Thursday directing them to halt 737 Max deliveries during January, including ship-in-place deliveries.

This follows direction from Boeing, which has halted production of the 737 Max jet, grounded since March after two deadly crashes.

Eyewitness News Friday spoke with industry insiders, including Scott Hamilton, an aviation consultant with the Leeham Company, to get a better idea of what suspended production of the 737 Max means, not just for Spirit.

At Spirit, work on the 737 Max represents about 50 percent of the company's revenue. The impact from Boeing doesn't stop with Spirit, Hamilton says.

"There's a supply chain that feeds into them, and you really don't want to overlook that," he says.

There are obvious worries about Spirit and what will happen with jobs there, but what about those local suppliers in Wichita? That's the question Hamilton poses.

Earlier this week, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says the state is prepared to help Spirit and its employees get through challenges associated with halted production of the 737 Max , but, Hamilton asks, "What happens to that person or company that doesn't have the financial wherewithal of what Spirit has?"

Aviation specialist Richard Aboulafia says the possible ripple effect expected from Boeing and Spirit is concerning for local suppliers.

"There's the concerns with all of Spirit's subcontractors -- many of whom don't have Boeing or Spirit's deep pockets -- and how they'll be able to withstand any kind of production stop that they're stuck with," Aboulafia says. II think it's a reminder, a very unpleasant reminder, that a production stop tends to roll down hill."

In Wichita alone, there are 65 to 80 small companies that could be affected by the halted production of the 737 Max. Aboulafia says there isn't a timetable for when production of the 737 Max will resume.