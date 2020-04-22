Rise in testing rates important step toward easing restrictions in KS, Sedgwick County

New data Wednesday from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment suggests more testing, more than two-and-a-half times more than Sedgwick County saw two weeks ago.

More testing naturally means more positive cases, but determinations on reopening businesses go beyond just looking at the total number of cases.

Sedgwick County's chief doctor and the county's health department director agree testing is the most important work that can be done right now to slow the spread of COVID-19. With testing at a higher rate, the doctors say the number to pay close attention to is the number admitted to the hospital with the virus, particularly those that have to go into critical care units.

"That is going to be a crucial factor, that the hospitals have the ability to treat COVID-19 patients, as well as any other critical patients that need care," says Sedgwick County Health Director Dr. Adrienne Byrne.

When it comes to reopening businesses, Byrne says other important factors include the amount of personal protection equipment businesses have and making sure they can take every precaution with social distancing and the use of good hygiene.

Sedgwick County Health Officer, Dr. Garold Minns says he's in favor of wearing a mask while out in public. While not sure exactly how effective it will be, he says it's better than not wearing one.