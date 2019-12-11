3 teens arrested in Dollar General armed robberies

Wichita police have arrested three teens in connection with a pair of armed robberies.

On Tuesday, officers were called just before 8 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General in the 2900 block of N. Broadway.

Officers spoke with two employees who reported three masked suspects coming into the business and one suspect robbing them at gunpoint. The three suspects then ran from the store with the cash.

Police say the employees were not hurt.

After a witness provided a description and tag number for the suspects’ vehicle. Officers were able to locate it in the 1400 block of North Mt. Carmel.

When officers attempted to contact the driver, 19-year-old Emilio Arango, Jr., got out and ran. He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

The next robbery happened just before 9 p.m. at a Dollar General store in the 2900 block of West 13th Street.

Two employees reported one suspect entering the business and robbing them at gunpoint, while the other suspect stood outside as guard.

The two suspects ran from the business with cash. No one was hurt.

Police set up a perimeter in the area. With the help of a K-9, officers located 18-year-old Mack Maddox and a 16-year-old boy. Cash and a gun were recovered during the investigation.

Investigators say Arrango and Maddox were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery. The 16-year-old faces charges of aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a

firearm by a juvenile.

These cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.