Robbery suspect arrested after chase, crash near College Hill

Wichita police say a robbery suspect led officers on a chase before crashing and being tased Friday morning near College Hill.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a theft call at the Kwik Shop in the 2800 block of east Douglas.

An employee told officers that the suspect, 33-year-old Zachary Vrana, came into the store and wanted to purchase beer.

She was unable to sell him the beer due to it being after liquor sale hours.

"Vrana then tried to steal a package of cigarettes by grabbing her hand," said Officer Charley Davidson. "She was able to retain cigarettes."

Police say Vrana then stole the beer and fled in a Red Toyota Corolla.

As he was fleeing, the employee followed him outside. She says that's when Vrana picked up a landscaping rock and acted as if he was going to throw it at her.

The employee gave officers the vehicle information and they were able to find it nearby.

When officers tried pulling off Vrana, he refused to stop and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit he struck a vehicle in 200 block of south Holyoke, and then got out of the vehicle.

Police say Vrana was tased and taken into custody without further incident. He was arrested on charges of robbery, battery, felony flee and elude, driving under the influence and other traffic charges.