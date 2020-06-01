Dole VA Medical Center begins "Moving Forward" plan

Beginning Monday, June 1, the Dole VA Medical Center will begin a phased expansion of clinical activities and other procedures.

The Dole VA Medical Center said the health and safety of patients, caregivers and employees remains a top priority.

For two months, the medical center has taken every precaution to promote safety. This includes the use of personal protective equipment, limiting visitor access, screening Veterans before they enter the facility, providing face masks to staff and Veterans, practicing social distancing and the continuous cleaning of facilities.

During the launch, visitors will still be restricted from the medical center.

As the Dole VA begins to expand its services, patients may notice a few changes to ensure a safe environment, including:

• The Wichita campus entry gate for Veterans is limited to the Kellogg entrance.

• The Wichita campus building entrances will be limited to Bldg. 29 (Primary Care) Bldg. 5b (Behavioral Health) Bldg. 60 (PM&R) and Bldg. 62 (ED) entry at all times for emergent care.

• There will be several types of appointments, such as face-to-face, telephone, and VA video connect.

• When entering our facilities, patients and permitted visitors will be screened for potential COVID-19 symptoms.

• At entry everyone will be required to sanitize their hands and wear their own mask, or one will be provided by the Medical Center.

• Social distancing will remain a high priority in all areas.

• All high-touch point areas will continue to be frequently cleaned.

• Reducing the number of walk-ins by asking patients to call before coming in for urgent symptoms or administrative issues.

