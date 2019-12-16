Robert J. Dole VA unveils $30 million in renovations

Monday brought cause for celebration to Wichita's Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center as the facility unveiled more than $30 million in renovations.

The hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning for renovations that include a new emergency center that doubled its square footage, two new operating rooms and upgrades with new technology.

"Each department will expand the capabilities of services the Dole VA offers to veterans, their family members, and visitors," the hospital says.

Part of a four-phase project also makes all patient rooms private.

Dole VA Medical Director says the private rooms have enough space for family members of patients to spend the night, if necessary.