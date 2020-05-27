Rock River Rapids opens in Derby on June 8

Rock River Rapids will open in Derby at 12:30 p.m. on June 8.

According to the Derby Rec Summer 2020 online catalog, lounge chairs, lifejackets and tubes will not be available, concession stands and the red and blue slides will remain closed.

Parkgoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs and lifejackets for children who need them.

The water park will be open two separate times a day during the week: from 12:30-4 p.m and 5-7 p.m. During those blocks, the park will operating at 30% capacity (or 750 tickets) in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.