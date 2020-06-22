Roger Marshall responds to new questions over reckless-driving charge from 2008

Congressman Roger Marshall, running to fill the soon-to-be-vacated seat of Pat Roberts on the U.S. Senate, on Monday responded to new questions over a reckless-driving charge from 2008 that was eventually dropped.

FactFinder 12 looked into the charges in 2016 in which a Barton County man called 911, claiming Marshall was trespassing on his property and almost ran him over. The incident led to two charges against Marshall: battery and reckless driving: both misdemeanors.

About three months after the incident, the battery charge was dropped and Marshall pleaded "no contest" to the second charge. Two months after that, a court order from a different judge changed the reckless-driving charge, reducing it to a traffic in fraction.

Now, The Kansas City Star is reporting the prosecutor who requested the lesser charge was the son of Marshall's business partner and neighbor.

Monday, Marshall addressed the report with Eyewitness News.

"I didn't even know who the prosecutor was since it was such a small matter. I didn't know until it was brought to my attention this week," Marshall said. "In a small city, you know everybody. There's not an attorney in town who's kid I haven't delivered or played ball with, so that's life in a small city, and again, that's not the focus."

The man accusing Marshall in the 2008 incident filed a civil lawsuit which was later dismissed.