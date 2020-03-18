Rolling Hills Zoo near Salina closes until further notice

Rolling Hills Zoo near Salina Wednesday announced it's closing its doors to guests until further notice due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and worldwide efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The zoo says all scheduled events and programs are canceled, but will be rescheduled at a later date.

“Our primary obligation is to provide the very best care for our animals,” says Bob Jenkins, Rolling Hills Zoo Executive Director. “That requires a professional staff who are healthy and able to work. By closing to the public we are reducing the risk of exposure to our staff members."

Rolling Hills Zoo says while its gates will be closed to the public, its staff will continue providing care to nearly 300 animals that live at the zoo.

“As the one of the largest tourist attractions in the region, we are sending a very strong signal that as leaders in the care of wildlife species and public education, we are doing what is best for them, for our employees and volunteers, and for our community which we serve," Jenkins says.