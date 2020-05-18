Rose Hill man who died in car accident honored with tow truck parade

Michael Walton, a man killed in a a vehicle accident in Butler County during severe weather late last week, was honored with a tow truck parade.

Walton was a AAA tow truck driver.

“He was just an amazing individual,” Bryan Page, also a AAA driver, said. “He would bend over backwards to help anyone with anything. We can all say that we are very proud to have known Michael Walton.”

The parade is a tradition to honor those who have died with one final ride. About 30 tow trucks made the trip to honor Walton.