Rush's Neil Peart dies at age 67

Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum on Saturday, August 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Updated: Fri 3:31 PM, Jan 10, 2020

(KWCH) Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for the rock band, Rush has died.

Rolling Stone Magazine reports Peart was 67 years old.

The magazine reports Peart was "the Hall of Fame drummer who set a new standard for rock virtuosity."

 