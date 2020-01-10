Rush's Neil Peart dies at age 67

(KWCH) Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for the rock band, Rush has died.
Rolling Stone Magazine reports Peart was 67 years old.
The magazine reports Peart was "the Hall of Fame drummer who set a new standard for rock virtuosity."
Rush's Neil Peart, the Hall of Fame drummer who set a new standard for rock virtuosity, has died at age 67 https://t.co/zjLWCDMIuE pic.twitter.com/5zMsMRfd0C— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 10, 2020