Russell County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for death of 2-year-old in 2017

UPDATE, April 7, 2021 - A man from Russell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the death of a 2-year-old child in 2017.

Jody Fox, 29, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a child, according to the Kansas Attorney Generals office.

Fox will also register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release.

The mother of the child, who fox was reportedly in a relationship with, is set to be sentenced on April 13 and entered a no contest plea late last year.

Police arrested a Russell man Thursday afternoon in the 2017 death of a toddler.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Jody S. Fox in the murder of a 14-month-old boy.

The KBI says the toddler died in April 2017. Fox was in a relationship with the boy’s mother.

Fox was arrested and booked into the Russell County Jail for first-degree murder, and abuse of a child.

The KBI, the Russell Police Department, and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office all worked on the case.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.