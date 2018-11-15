Advertisement

Russell County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for death of 2-year-old in 2017

generic jail
generic jail(KWCH 12)
Published: Nov. 15, 2018 at 5:34 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE, April 7, 2021 - A man from Russell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the death of a 2-year-old child in 2017.

Jody Fox, 29, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a child, according to the Kansas Attorney Generals office.

Fox will also register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release.

The mother of the child, who fox was reportedly in a relationship with, is set to be sentenced on April 13 and entered a no contest plea late last year.

Police arrested a Russell man Thursday afternoon in the 2017 death of a toddler.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Jody S. Fox in the murder of a 14-month-old boy.

The KBI says the toddler died in April 2017. Fox was in a relationship with the boy’s mother.

Fox was arrested and booked into the Russell County Jail for first-degree murder, and abuse of a child.

The KBI, the Russell Police Department, and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office all worked on the case.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Most Read

19-year-old dead after argument that started in drive-thru
The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
Autopsy determines homicide in 17-year-old cold case
A man woke up to an acquaintance in his home and was later hit with their car as the...
WPD: Vehicle strikes man after acquaintance enters home without permission
A major construction project will soon begin to improve traffic flow on the North Junction in...
Phase 2 construction begins on North Junction in Wichita
Along the cold front, scattered showers and storms are expected to form and some of the storms...
Tuesday evening thunderstorms may be severe

Latest News

Coronavirus in Kansas
32% of Kansans vaccinated, over 500 new COVID-19 cases reported since Monday
Dodge City sign
Dodge City updates mask policy for employees and facilities
The pair, 25-year-old Eri Mendoza and 29-year-old Jessica Valdovinos, were stopped at an...
WPD: Pair arrested after finding explosive in suspect car
Sedgwick County offering mobile, partner COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Firefighters in Stafford County said lightning strikes led to multiple grass fires in the...
Stafford County Fire: Multiple fires caused by lightning Tuesday night