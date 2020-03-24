S. Wichita restaurant worker pushed, robbed at gunpoint

Wichita police are looking for two people after a woman was pushed down and robbed at the Little Caesar's restaurant.

According to police, officers were called to the restaurant in the 2500 block of S. Seneca at 10:10 a.m. and talked with a 37-year-old woman who works there. She told police she was exiting the back of the business when a man got out of a white sedan and approached her.

Police say the man then pushed her to the ground, pointed a gun at her and took the money bag she was holding.

The robber then jumped over a fence and was last seen running east of the business into a residential area. Another person, who was driving the white sedan, also took off.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police describe the robber as a white male in his 40s, around 5'7" tall with a large build. He was wearing a camouflage vest, khaki pants, a camouflage bandanna, and a hat with a orange bill.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Wichita Police Department's robbery section at 268-4407.

You can also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at 519-2282 or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 267-2111.