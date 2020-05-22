SEC, Big 12 to allow football workouts on campus next month

Southeastern Conference schools will be able to bring athletes in all sports back to campus for voluntary activities starting June 8 at the discretion of each university.

The Big 12 plans to welcome football players back to campus a week later. These are the latest signs that a college football season will be launched in some form this fall. The move comes two days after the NCAA Division I Council voted to lift a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus by football and basketball players, effective June 1. The NCAA now says voluntary activities will be allowed in all sports starting June 1.

