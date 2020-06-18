SEC filing: Textron Inc. to cut nearly 2,000 positions

A filing form the Securities and Exchange Commission shows Textron Inc. plans to cut nearly 2,000 positions as part of its restructuring plans to address economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filing, dated June 18, 2020, said Textron Aviation in Wichita will be impacted, but did not specify how many positions could be cut from Textron Aviation.

Textron Aviation employs about 9,000 people in Wichita, many who were impacted earlier this year at the start of the pandemic.