SILVER ALERT: Man with dementia missing from Salina

Salina police are asking for the public's help to locate 56-year-old Joseph Walters.

Police say Walters suffers from dementia and he may be trying to get to Tennessee, but they don't know what interstate he might be on.

Walters is described as 5'10, 185 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen around 3 a.m. on Monday. He was wearing a blue plaid jacket, jeans and tan boots.

He was driving a 4-door, dark blue 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with a 60-day expired Kansas tag #B809542.

Anyone who sees Walters is asked to contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.