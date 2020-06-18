SILVER ALERT: WPD seeks help to locate man with early-onset dementia, diabetes

The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help to locate 67-year-old Jose Antonio Rojas.

He was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, leaving his apartment in the 6500 block of East 34th Street North.

Jose left in a 1993 Red Ford F-150 with a green right fender and license plate 471MZW.

He is described as 5’08”, 300 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He also has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, diabetes and other medical complications requiring him to need medication and assistance.

If you know the whereabouts of Jose or see him or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

