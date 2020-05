The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help to locate 51-year-old Michael Elliott.

He was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, leaving his place of residence in the 7100 block of East 21st Street North.

He is described as 5’08”, 140lbs, with hazel eyes and grey hair. He also has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you know the whereabouts of Michael or see him, please call 911 immediately.