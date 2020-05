The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 68-year-old Roy Hughes.

Roy was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. yesterday in the 1500 block of North Hydraulic. He is described at 4'11", 170lbs, bald with brown eyes, wearing a dark-colored brown jacket, brown hat, and possibly khaki pants. Roy has also been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

If you know the whereabouts of Roy or see him, please call 911 immediately.

The case number is 20C028693.