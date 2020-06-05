SILVER ALERT canceled, Leavenworth woman found safe

Update:

The KBI said Friday a Silver Alert issued for missing Leavenworth woman was canceled and she was located safe.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Leavenworth woman.

The whereabouts of Lulona Chandler, 79, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. Chandler was last seen on June 5, 2020 at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Chandler is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Chandler has hazel eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing. Chandler has Alzheimer’s and a heart condition. She may be wearing a lifesaver bracelet with frequency 216 transmitter 703.

If located, please contact the Leavenworth Sheriff’s Office at (913) 682‐5724 or call 911.