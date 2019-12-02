SILVER ALERT issued for missing Salina man

Salina police are asking for the public's help to locate 69-year-old Kenneth "Kenny" Reitcheck. He also goes by Kenny Brown.

Police say Kenny has not been seen since Nov. 4.

He is known to suffer from diminished mental health capabilities and is on disability, which he has not attempted to access the funds of since before he was last seen.

Kenny is known to frequent the Salina area but may have family in northwest Kansas, possibly the Colby area.

Kenny does not have a phone, vehicle, or any identification.

He's described as a white man, 5'9, 175 lbs. with blue eyes and gray hair.

If located or you have information, please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.