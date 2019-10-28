SNOW for some, COLD for all this week

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a mostly cloudy and cold start to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s won’t move much during the day and a gusty north wind will make it feel even colder.

A relatively weak storm system will sweep across the state today. While the precipitation will begin as light rain and drizzle in the Wichita area this afternoon, it should end as snow showers this evening before coming to an end tonight. While no accumulation is expected across south-central Kansas, western and northern Kansas should see an inch or two, especially on grassy surfaces.

A second, stronger storm system plans on moving through the area on Wednesday and with unseasonably cold air in place, mostly snow is expected across Kansas. However, south-central Kansas may be looking at a mixed bag of precipitation during the day before coming all snow on Wednesday night. Several inches of snow are possible by Halloween morning, mainly north of Highway 400 and south of I-70.

Temperatures will be unusually cold through the week with highs mostly in the 20s and 30s along with nights in the teens and 20s. Warmer weather is expected to return to the state by the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy with light rain possible late. Wind: N 10-20g. High: 40.

Tonight: Sprinkles/flurries, then clearing skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, rain/snow possible late. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Wintry mix. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 30.

Wed: High: 36. Low: 23. Cloudy with a wintry mix, then snow late.

Thu: High: 41. Low: 24. Clouds early, then clearing.

Fri: High: 51. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 33. Sunny

Sun: High: 55. Low: 39. Sunny.