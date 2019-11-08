Maize Elementary students learn coding at 'Drop Everything and STEAM Day'

Maize Elementary students spent their Friday learning about technology at the second monthly "Drop Everything and STEAM Day."

Last Spring, Callie Harris who is the school's Math Specialist, applied for a grant with the Maize Education Foundation. She was awarded almost $12,000 to purchase STEAM materials.

Each month during the school day, students will get the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math.

Friday afternoon, students started their technology rotation. Kids learned how to code with the help of Wichita State engineering students.

"We have Dash Robots where they will use coding to have him run through a Maize. We also have Osmo for making music so they'll use block coding to use music. They're learning the fundamental pieces of what coding is," said Harris. "I was very thankful that we had these computer science majors to kind of explain it to us."

Austin Major, who is a WSU computer science major, said the program helps build social skills and make programming fun.

"I think this will help the schools understand that integrating technology is easy and that it doesn't take a lot of energy to get kids excited about technology and coding," said Major. "Students are going to be learning programming skills, coding skills, they're going to learn how to problem solve."

Major says having these type of interactions will hopefully let them know they can solve these type of problems.

"Maybe have the opportunity to be a computer science student then a engineer when they grow up," Major said. "I think it's cool to see the program that they're writing come to life and make movements."

Anyone interested in donating to the Maize Education Foundation can visit their website.