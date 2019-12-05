SUV strikes pedestrian involved in northwest Wichita crash

A pedestrian is seriously hurt after a crash involving an SUV in northwest Wichita.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-235 near mile marker 11.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a SUV was northbound on I-235 approaching a two-vehicle accident in the roadway. The driver attempted to avoid the scene and struck one of the people out of their vehicles.

A 35-year-old man was rushed to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt.