SWAT team responds to S. Wichita apartment

The Wichita Police Department SWAT team is on the scene of an apparent standoff at an apartment complex in South Wichita.

We have few details right now, but we know law enforcement has blocked off the entrance to the complex, and officers are commands at someone inside the complex.

We spoke with people who live in the apartment building. They tell us they were evacuated early this morning.

One woman tells us she heard a man yelling and knocking on apartment doors at around 1:00 a.m.

She says she heard gunshots at around 2:00 a.m. and called police.

"He was by himself," said Nancy Potter. "He was trying to get into a few apartments but which ones - I don't know."




