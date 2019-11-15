Safety tips for Holiday decorating

We are 40 days away from Christmas.

With temperatures reaching 60 this weekend, it's a great time to get out and get those holiday decorations on your home.

Alex Chacon and his workers decorate Kirstie Alley's home every year in Wichita. With safety as a number one priority.

Falling off roofs and ladders causes about 40 percent of all holiday decorating injuries.

Chacon says leaning a ladder against the home at the proper angle is important.

"The feet of the ladder, and then we put our hands out and that's where it needs to be," said Chacon.

Not all extension cords and lights should be used outside. Plugging in too many lights could also damage your electrical outlet or start a fire.

"Every manufacturer will tell you on the box exactly what it's rated for and how many you can plug in at the same time," said Chacon.

If you want to hire a company, Chacon suggests making sure it's insured. Ask that their insurance agency send you a copy of their insurance.

"You don't want to take it directly from the contractor," said Chacon. "It has to come actually from the insurance company."

