Safety tips for families attending the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade

Hundreds of thousands of fans will celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City.

The parade is followed by a rally at Union Station. With so many people in a small area, KWCH Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci says parents need to look out for potential dangers.

Schillaci worked in law enforcement in Miami, a city that hosts large sporting events like the Super Bowl. Schillaci has been there for many of them. "I worked the crowds when the Miami Heat won their championship," he says.

As the Chiefs' celebration continues he wants your family to be safe. "This is a very family-oriented celebration. So for the most part, I don't think alcohol and fighting is going to be the biggest issues," Schillaci says.

He says it's more likely that your kids could get lost, especially with everyone wearing Chiefs red. "You're going to blend right in. So if you become separated from your child, it's going to be much harder for them to find you and you to find them."

Schillaci encourages parents to teach your kids about safety before heading to the parade. He suggests teaching them to find a police officer or any emergency personnel, including paramedics. He says they can all help lost kids find their parents.

"There's going to be so many distractions, that getting there and giving your child and your family that plan, you're kind of putting yourself behind the eight ball. Do it before you head out."

He wants this historic day to be memorable for your family - for all the right reasons.

"It's a great time. Have fun. Enjoy this very, very special moment, because these don't happen too often," Schillaci says.