Safety tips to keep your kids safe on Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, thousands of kids are getting ready for trick-or-treating.

Doug Hettenbach works at Kay's This N' That and he just wants families to have a fun and safe Halloween this season. That includes families keeping their kids warm and wearing something that lights up or glows to avoid being hit by a car.

"I've driven down many streets with dark costumes before and it's kinda scary because gosh I could've hit them," said Hettenbach.

A study from the United States Product Safety Commission says in 2018 there were 4,500 estimated Halloween related injuries from October to November. Some of those injuries came from kids tripping over costumes that were too long.

Janell Whitted says it's not a concern for her, but she'll take extra precautions when buying a costume for her two daughters.

"I can guess you know small kids tripping over curbs or decorations or stuff like that but yeah that's a lot," said Whitted. "I will take a little bit of an extra precaution looking into costume lengths and things of that to make sure it's easier for them to trick-or-treat as opposed to the cooler the costume."

As a way to keep trick-or-treaters safe, one homeowner surrounded his entire yard with caution tape. He says Halloween is about fun and no one should get hurt.

"The frenzy around Halloween, everyone gets excited around the candy, it helps keep everybody knowing what the correct path is. As soon as it starts getting dark early, it makes it easier to see the path," said Blake Chamberlain.

