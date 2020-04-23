Salina City Commission approves furlough for 32 city employees

The Salina City Commission at its meeting Wednesday night (April 22) took action that included a furlough for 32 city employees with almost 200 more experiencing a reduction of work by either 20 percent or 40 percent.

The city says the commission approved "an alternate staffing plan prepared by city staff to temporarily reduce the schedules of its workforce possibly through the end of the year in an effort to compensate for projected budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 outbreak and statewide stay-at-home orders."

With the changes, the city says emergency and first-responder services including police patrol, fire response and ambulance services will maintain regular shifts and staffing.

Police-department employees impacted by changes include school resource officers, detectives, managers and sergeants, Schrage explained Wednesday night. This will not impact patrol officers or dispatchers,

The city says the staffing plan is one of several cost-saving measures being implemented in an effort to address revenue losses estimated to be as much as $5.6 million, "depending upon the significance and duration of the coronavirus pandemic."

“While this effort may seem extreme, it was absolutely necessary in these unprecedented times," Salina City Manager Mike Schrage says. "We made every effort to protect our employees financially while preparing for the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders which could be in place for an unknown duration of time. We are hopeful that with unemployment compensation from the state and emergency aid from the federal government, our employees should have total income similar to their normal take-home pay.” The city will continue to offer health insurance benefits under the temporary staffing plan."