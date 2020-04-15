Salina South Middle School guitar students perform 'Stand by Me' from homes

As most students around Kansas are finishing up the 2020 spring semester, we've seen creative uses of talent and technology with virtual gatherings.

A shining example comes from students in a guitar class at Salina South Middle School. The class recently met over Zoom to perform the 1961 classic, "Stand by Me" by American singer-songwriter Ben E. King.

From their individual homes, the students come together in a virtual meeting to perform the song. You can listen to their performance in its entirety here: WATCH: Virtual Middle School Guitar Class plays "Stand by Me" from their homes