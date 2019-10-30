Salina business, nonprofit step up to help city's homeless population stay warm

With homeless shelters in Salina already nearing capacity, nonprofits and businesses in the central Kansas community step up to help people who struggle to find a place to stay warm during fall and winter months.

The Salina Rescue Mission does what it can to provide shelter for those in need, but without another facility like it in the area, the mission covers a lot of ground.

"We are the only men's shelter west of Junction City until you get to Denver, Colo., and the only shelter north of McPherson until you get to Nebraska" Salina Rescue Mission Director Chad Young says.

The mission can fill up fast when the weather gets cold.

"Typically when the weather gets colder, we have more people coming in," Young says. "Like I said, right now, we have 70 guys here and 76 beds. But it's not unusual for us to get 80, 85 guys."

While the Salina Rescue Mission does its part to help, many homeless people across Salina, the State of Kansas and far beyond will be out in the cold over the next several months.

A Salina business and a local nonprofit noticed the city's homeless population seeking shelter in places like tunnels. They decided to help.

Robby's Famous Cheesecakes turned its entrance into a coat closet where winter coats are available for anyone in need to take.

The business's owner says he opens up the front of the store just to give people opportunities to donate coats.

Local nonprofit, Salina Shares, created the Salina Scarf Project, making hats, scarves and gloves available for people left out in the cold.

The organization hangs gloves and hats all over town, including at bus stops, school fences and other places where the city's homeless population tends to congregate.

Donations make up everything given to people in need from the Salina Rescue Mission, Robby's Famous Cheesecakes and Salina Shares.