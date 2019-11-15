Salina cheesecake shop owner steps up to help less fortunate in community

A Salina business owner uses his cheesecake shop to help people in need in his community.

Robby Finnell, owner of Robby's Famous Cheesecakes,

, gives free coats and free meals to anyone who needs the warmth or some food, no questions asked. He says he's meeting a demand for help like this in downtown Salina.

The effort started when Finnell turned the entrance to his shop into a coat closet to help the less fortunate stay warm. Now, he's offering food with it, making sack lunches available.

"The demand is definitely there. We could be doing a couple hundred a week here soon," Finnell says.

He started making the sack lunches Wednesday. So far, he says he's given out about 40.

"There's no questions asked. If you come in and need help, you shouldn't have to jump through hoops and answer a bunch of questions," Finnell says.

While he makes cheesecake for a living, helping others is his passion.

"I firmly believe the reason I was given this gift that I was, to make the cheesecakes that I do, was to be able to afford to have this bakery as a platform to help other people," Finnell says.

Anyone who would like to help Finnell in his effort to give back can donate supplies for the sack lunches or even join him in making them. Robby's Famous Cheesecakes is located at 156 S Santa Fe Ave, in Salina. You can reach the business at 785-404-1059.