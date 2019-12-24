Salina doctor accused of raping patient

A Salina doctor has been arrested for alleged sex crimes.

The Salina Post reports Dr. Randy Hassler turned himself in the police Monday morning following allegations aggravated sexual battery and rape.

The 74-year-old doctor is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact in February with a woman who was his patient, according to the Post.

The victim contacted police about the incident in July and Salina police and the Salina Regional Hospital began their investigations.

Hassler was released from jail Monday afternoon.